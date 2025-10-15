Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,871 Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 16.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 347,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,129,000 after purchasing an additional 46,998 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.2% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 29.1% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.2%

Emerson Electric stock opened at $129.70 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $90.06 and a 52 week high of $150.27. The stock has a market cap of $73.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 45.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on EMR. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.