Copia Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

Copia Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,427.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Woodside Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 331.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.4%

SPDW opened at $42.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.02. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $32.30 and a twelve month high of $43.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.89.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

