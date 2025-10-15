Lunt Capital Management Inc. Has $4.10 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Lunt Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,272 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Lunt Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Lunt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of SPLG opened at $77.91 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $79.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.86 and its 200-day moving average is $71.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

