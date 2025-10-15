Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 484 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $14,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $226,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 81,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,692,000 after acquiring an additional 6,249 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 37,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,650,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $475.89 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $316.14 and a twelve month high of $488.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $468.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $429.10. The firm has a market cap of $193.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

