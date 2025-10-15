Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 2,886 Shares of Realty Income Corporation $O

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of O. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $571,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 268,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,604,000 after buying an additional 15,593 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on O. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.25.

In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $664,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 19,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,920.73. This represents a 36.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income stock opened at $58.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Realty Income Corporation has a 1 year low of $50.71 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The company has a market cap of $53.80 billion, a PE ratio of 57.13, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.51.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2695 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 313.59%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

