Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 1,805 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,256 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 1.4% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tesla were worth $76,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 23,089 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. Siren L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,332,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,304,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $594,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth $205,495,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $429.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $380.91 and a 200-day moving average of $330.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 248.12, a PEG ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 2.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.11 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tesla from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Melius Research set a $520.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $333.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $305.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $483.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and eight have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $363.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total transaction of $918,302.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,057.28. This represents a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total value of $25,360,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 637,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,260,263.08. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,606 shares of company stock valued at $75,588,902 over the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

