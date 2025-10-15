Community Bank N.A. Acquires New Position in Fiserv, Inc. $FI

Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,079,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,059,063,000 after purchasing an additional 535,407 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 77.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,354,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,390,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691,703 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,284,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,829,451,000 after purchasing an additional 253,544 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,722,584,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,724,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,178,000 after purchasing an additional 287,420 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Fiserv from $225.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.73.

FI opened at $124.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.40 and a 1-year high of $238.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.65.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 16.00%. Research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

