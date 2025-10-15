Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,435 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises about 6.7% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton owned 0.12% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $29,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIV. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 43.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 99,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after purchasing an additional 30,080 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,762,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,920,000 after purchasing an additional 53,494 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,635,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 117.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 43,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 23,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 56.2% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%
NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $78.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.87. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.72 and a 52-week high of $78.79.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- After Gold Blast Soars Past $4,000, BofA Eyes $5,000 in 2026
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Buyback Boom: 3 Companies Betting Big on Themselves
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Analysts Flock to Upgrade DELL After Big AI-Server Guidance Boost
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.