Interchange Capital Partners LLC Trims Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.6% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 16.3% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.8% during the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.11, for a total transaction of $6,934,016.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 115,268 shares in the company, valued at $86,463,679.48. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 7,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.40, for a total transaction of $5,406,197.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,469,493.60. This trade represents a 28.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,323 shares of company stock worth $28,111,828 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 2.0%

GS opened at $771.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $763.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $666.12. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $439.38 and a 52 week high of $825.25. The company has a market capitalization of $233.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.27 by $1.98. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $11.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $785.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $790.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $652.00 to $677.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $762.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $752.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $746.69.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

