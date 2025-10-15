Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Boosts Stake in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of CocaCola by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in CocaCola by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in CocaCola by 19.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 83,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,961,000 after acquiring an additional 13,261 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in CocaCola by 5.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,151,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,496,000 after acquiring an additional 57,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in CocaCola by 10.1% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 41,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 209,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. This represents a 15.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $67.54 on Wednesday. CocaCola Company has a 52-week low of $60.62 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The stock has a market cap of $290.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.98 and its 200 day moving average is $69.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter. CocaCola had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 25.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price objective on CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.93.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

