Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Buys 7,794 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF $DFIV

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,794 shares during the quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,583,000. Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,512,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 63.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 2,407,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,775,000 after acquiring an additional 930,404 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 12,243,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,922,000 after acquiring an additional 639,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,840,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $45.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.73 and a 200 day moving average of $42.86. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $34.28 and a 52 week high of $46.71.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

