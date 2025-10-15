Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Sells 944 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Elequin Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $93.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $67.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $72.14 and a 12 month high of $95.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.46 and a 200-day moving average of $88.35.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

