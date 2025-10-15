Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Trims Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,242 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,775,544 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $10,712,019,000 after buying an additional 1,541,637 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,235,406 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,234,650,000 after buying an additional 2,134,735 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,902,048 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,177,765,000 after buying an additional 950,765 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth $810,047,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,422,037 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $754,576,000 after purchasing an additional 219,111 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $207.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.56 and a 200-day moving average of $189.68. The company has a market capitalization of $138.84 billion, a PE ratio of 129.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.98. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.15 and a 1-year high of $217.94.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 12.30%.The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $141,512.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 32,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,564,943.84. This trade represents a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total transaction of $25,594,426.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 149,190 shares in the company, valued at $31,616,344.80. The trade was a 44.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,315,130 shares of company stock valued at $260,687,367. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $212.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. KeyCorp downgraded Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.00.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

