iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO Shares Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,886 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 88,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 427,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,157,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,408,000 after purchasing an additional 219,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000.

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $68.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $54.09 and a 1-year high of $68.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.76.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

