Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 55.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,748 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $4,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.28.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $179.74 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.36 and a 1 year high of $190.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 599.15, a PEG ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 2.60.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.20, for a total transaction of $56,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,261,243.20. The trade was a 34.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 222,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $33,737,042.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,650,893.46. The trade was a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,557,750 shares of company stock valued at $239,713,896 in the last 90 days. 12.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

