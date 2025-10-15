Essex LLC Sells 1,038 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB

Essex LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 310.6% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $25.58 on Wednesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $26.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.22 and a 200-day moving average of $23.50.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

