Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Sold by Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $608.75 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $619.60. The stock has a market cap of $757.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $600.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $560.02.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

