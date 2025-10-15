Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 20,539 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,539 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $10,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 75.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of BNDX opened at $49.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.27. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $50.70.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

