Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $4,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.8% in the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 5,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.3% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 7.6% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VEEV shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, September 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.58.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.12, for a total transaction of $214,646.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,608.16. This trade represents a 8.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $1,005,134.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,132,850.92. This represents a 12.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,665 shares of company stock worth $7,438,000. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

NYSE VEEV opened at $287.81 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.54 and a 1 year high of $310.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a PE ratio of 59.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.77.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.64). Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 27.29%.The business had revenue of $789.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Veeva Systems has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.940-1.950 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 7.780-7.780 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

