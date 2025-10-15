Disciplined Equity Management Inc. Buys 20,640 Shares of Ford Motor Company $F

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,390 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,640 shares during the period. Ford Motor makes up approximately 1.4% of Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 289.1% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,533 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Up 1.1%

NYSE:F opened at $11.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.91. Ford Motor Company has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $12.80. The company has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.91 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 1.70%.The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.04.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

