Aries Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Aries Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 461,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,459,000 after acquiring an additional 52,397 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 190.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $79.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.19. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $80.14.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2904 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

