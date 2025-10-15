SPDR Gold Shares $GLD Shares Bought by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 39,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,891,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 685,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,855,000 after buying an additional 356,401 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 62,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,102,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiker Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.7%

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $380.79 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $236.13 and a 52-week high of $382.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $333.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.13. The firm has a market cap of $134.95 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.