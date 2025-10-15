Naviter Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Naviter Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 152,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 274,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of VO stock opened at $291.88 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $223.65 and a 12 month high of $296.87. The company has a market cap of $89.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $289.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.57.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

