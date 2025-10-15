Courier Capital LLC Has $1.33 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Courier Capital LLC decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,272 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,729,585 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,519,620,000 after buying an additional 5,583,343 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,847,940 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,537,859,000 after buying an additional 2,486,839 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,128,174 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,257,131,000 after buying an additional 196,696 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $3,846,764,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,070,385 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,702,736,000 after purchasing an additional 847,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNH opened at $359.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $322.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.08. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $234.60 and a 52-week high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $111.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.04%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.80 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $379.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $406.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $352.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $384.09.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

