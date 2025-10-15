Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA Has $524,000 Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,560 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Postrock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.5% in the second quarter. Postrock Partners LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,379 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,694 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 34,060 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sage Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the second quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 16,746 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $2,036,012.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 639,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,576,570. This trade represents a 4.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 9,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $603,462.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 237,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,811,173. The trade was a 3.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,996. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $68.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.11 and a 1-year high of $72.55. The firm has a market cap of $271.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. CICC Research began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.72.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cisco Systems

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.