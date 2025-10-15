Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 774 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,258 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth $810,047,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth $633,068,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 41.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,235,406 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,234,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,735 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 77.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,879,506 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $662,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,775,544 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $10,712,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW opened at $207.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.98. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.15 and a 12-month high of $217.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.68.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. Analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PANW. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.00.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total value of $25,594,426.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 149,190 shares in the company, valued at $31,616,344.80. The trade was a 44.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 846,408 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total value of $172,718,016.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 275,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,119,152.78. The trade was a 75.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,315,130 shares of company stock valued at $260,687,367. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

