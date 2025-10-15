AT&T Inc. $T Shares Sold by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,536 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after buying an additional 7,167 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 160,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after buying an additional 9,858 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 246,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. HSBC lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Scotiabank set a $30.25 price target on shares of AT&T and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

AT&T Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of T stock opened at $26.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $29.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.85. The stock has a market cap of $186.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.42.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. AT&T’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.07%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

