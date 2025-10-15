Vest Financial LLC Buys 5,172 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 18,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 39,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 497,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,774,000 after acquiring an additional 9,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $62.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.37. The company has a market cap of $80.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.45. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $72.70.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 15.35%. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 73.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.