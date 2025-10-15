Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 43.7% during the second quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 39.3% during the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 6,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 17.7% during the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $784,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Wall Street Zen raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Zacks Research downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.71.

In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.69, for a total transaction of $147,631.15. Following the sale, the director directly owned 739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,669.91. This trade represents a 31.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total value of $2,216,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,845.44. This trade represents a 92.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,224 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,492. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ISRG opened at $436.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $456.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $497.02. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $425.00 and a one year high of $616.00. The stock has a market cap of $156.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.61.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 28.51%.The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

