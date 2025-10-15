Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $65.76 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 721,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88,297 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $65,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,395,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,616,380,000 after acquiring an additional 19,817,022 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 82,048,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,422,795,000 after acquiring an additional 8,954,248 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,440,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,365,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,384 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,115,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,339,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,586,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,220,107,000 after acquiring an additional 743,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. William Blair downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.85.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.1%

Charles Schwab stock opened at $93.39 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a twelve month low of $65.88 and a twelve month high of $99.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.33. The company has a market capitalization of $169.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.68% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Charles Schwab announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 6,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total transaction of $594,800.64. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 11,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,265.63. This represents a 34.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 173,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $17,185,903.84. Following the sale, the chairman owned 590,734 shares in the company, valued at $58,388,148.56. The trade was a 22.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 267,128 shares of company stock worth $26,232,077 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

