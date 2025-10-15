Strategent Financial LLC Purchases 14,757 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Strategent Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 93.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,757 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.9% of Strategent Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Strategent Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Obermeyer Wealth Partners raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 129,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,211,000 after buying an additional 17,430 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtus Family Office LLC now owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 154,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,566 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $635,000. Finally, Mustard Seed Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 115,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,284 shares during the last quarter.

VCSH opened at $79.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.19. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $77.58 and a 1 year high of $80.14.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.2904 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

