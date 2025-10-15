iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF $IQLT Position Boosted by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,522 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $10,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQLT. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 211.9% in the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 7,000,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,855,000 after buying an additional 4,755,842 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,193,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469,718 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 146.9% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,099,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,516 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,574,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1,155.5% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,069,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,456,000 after purchasing an additional 984,491 shares during the period.

Shares of IQLT opened at $44.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $35.51 and a 1-year high of $45.38.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

