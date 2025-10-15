Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC Shares Acquired by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPC. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1,546.2% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1,621.4% during the 1st quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $184.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Molly R. Benson sold 10,879 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,277.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 28,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,100. The trade was a 27.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC stock opened at $183.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.90. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 52 week low of $115.10 and a 52 week high of $201.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 54.01%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

