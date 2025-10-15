Linde PLC $LIN Shares Sold by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LIN. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. eCIO Inc. acquired a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Linde by 445.0% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on LIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on Linde from $510.00 to $507.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Linde from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $520.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total value of $23,815,274.42. Following the transaction, the director owned 480,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,479,445.34. This represents a 9.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN opened at $459.25 on Wednesday. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $408.65 and a 12 month high of $487.49. The stock has a market cap of $215.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $474.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $464.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 20.20%.The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.300-16.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 42.67%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

