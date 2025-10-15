SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG Holdings Boosted by Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC

Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,604 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 7.2% of Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $77.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.66. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $79.28. The stock has a market cap of $88.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

