Copia Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF $VGK

Copia Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the quarter. Copia Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGK. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 692.4% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 133,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 288,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,272,000 after purchasing an additional 16,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $80.04 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $62.02 and a 1 year high of $81.46. The company has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.16.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.