MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI Stock Position Decreased by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,154,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,531,000 after acquiring an additional 18,731 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,881,000 after acquiring an additional 104,554 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 550,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,823,000 after acquiring an additional 96,283 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 530,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,061,000 after acquiring an additional 16,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 461,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,058,000 after acquiring an additional 87,912 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

NASDAQ MELI opened at $2,157.82 on Wednesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,646.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,645.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,354.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,347.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $109.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.01 by ($1.70). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.48 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,975.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,700.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,850.00 to $2,700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Wedbush set a $2,700.00 target price on MercadoLibre and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $3,100.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,810.88.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

