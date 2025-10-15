Copia Wealth Management Sells 1,211 Shares of iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Copia Wealth Management reduced its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the quarter. Copia Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,575,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,036,264,000 after buying an additional 6,797,066 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,182,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $659,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,405 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 12,087.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,329,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,237 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,629,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1,357.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 981,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,859,000 after purchasing an additional 913,987 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $78.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.29 and its 200 day moving average is $64.30. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $78.29.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

