Comcast Corporation $CMCSA Shares Sold by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 88.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 18,604 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 724,760 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,867,000 after acquiring an additional 83,631 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 35,440 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 8,841 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc raised its holdings in Comcast by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 2,889,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $103,142,000 after buying an additional 147,231 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Comcast by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282,073 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $47,254,000 after buying an additional 118,839 shares during the period. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $335,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, September 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 18th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Comcast from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.94.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $29.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.37 and its 200-day moving average is $33.83.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 18.44%. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 21.82%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

