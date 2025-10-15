Sagace Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT

Sagace Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 130.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,452 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Sagace Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sagace Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 109.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 71.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 73.8% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $292.52 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.86. The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $209.64 and a 1 year high of $298.30.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

