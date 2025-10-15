Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF $GBTC Shares Sold by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 97.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,563 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GBTC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 227.0% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBTC opened at $88.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.40 and a 200-day moving average of $84.14. The firm has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.47. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF has a twelve month low of $51.58 and a twelve month high of $99.12.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

