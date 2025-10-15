SPDR Gold Shares $GLD Shares Acquired by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $18,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 51,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,618,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.7%

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $380.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $134.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $333.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.13. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $236.13 and a 52 week high of $382.38.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

