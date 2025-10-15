Interchange Capital Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 67.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,103 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 551,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,771,000 after acquiring an additional 19,941 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 25.0%

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $87.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.31. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $87.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

