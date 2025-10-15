Fairman Group LLC Has $205,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Fairman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Fairman Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cvfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Cvfg LLC now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 58.2% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 7,446 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $6,294,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 25,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 320.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $73.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $107.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.21. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $54.98 and a 12 month high of $74.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.3597 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

