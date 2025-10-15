Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stock Position in Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 205,292 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 55,377 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $23,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 6.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 52.8% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 4.5% in the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.4% in the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 24,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 6.7% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.26, for a total value of $3,456,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 286,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,558,536.42. The trade was a 8.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,812 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.65, for a total value of $562,841.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 118,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,533,880.45. The trade was a 3.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,643 shares of company stock worth $5,305,630 over the last quarter. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

NYSE:TOL opened at $133.22 on Wednesday. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.67 and a 52 week high of $169.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.96.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The construction company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.14. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 12.64%.The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 7.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TOL. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Argus lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.43.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

