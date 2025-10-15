Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 10,721 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,721 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 71,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 28,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Hardin Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 9,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 15,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $52.97 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.19 and a 12 month high of $54.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.89. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.