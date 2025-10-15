Vest Financial LLC Purchases 4,080 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Vest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch Group LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 29.1% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 48,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,381,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 113.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.9% during the second quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RHS Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $118.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.35. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.80 and a fifty-two week high of $121.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.95%.

GILD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.08.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $283,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 159,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,120,661.35. This trade represents a 1.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $340,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 113,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,855,329.01. This trade represents a 2.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $7,632,100. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

