Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Purchases 567 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF $IJS

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $8,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJS. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 112,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,197,000 after purchasing an additional 11,427 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $348,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 342,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $110.03 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $82.10 and a 12 month high of $119.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

