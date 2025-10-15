Delap Wealth Advisory LLC Has $6.33 Million Stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAX

Delap Wealth Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 215,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,086 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Delap Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $6,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAX. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $31.14 on Wednesday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $23.16 and a twelve month high of $31.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.79.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

