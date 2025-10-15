Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC Position Decreased by IFG Advisors LLC

IFG Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 182,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 1.1% of IFG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $6,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 40,316,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,043,000 after buying an additional 2,458,453 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 37,796,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,894,000 after acquiring an additional 220,622 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,373,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,174,000 after acquiring an additional 283,721 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 12,781,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,825,000 after purchasing an additional 969,442 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 10,742,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,012,000 after purchasing an additional 173,627 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of DFAC opened at $38.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $39.01.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

